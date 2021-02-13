Maria Baxley, age 80, passed away at Terrebonne General Medical Center on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Maria was a native of Mexico and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, February 19, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at on Saturday, February 20, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

**Due to COVID 19 Restrictions, masks are to be worn and social distancing should be practiced.

Maria is survived by her husband Filemon Martinez and his four children; Maria’s daughters, Arminda (Salvador Vazquez), Linda (Victor Valdez), Lucinda (Patrick Lefort); sons, Joseph Bourg (Amy), Jessie Bourg (Debra), Martin Bourg (Samantha); best friend, Terry “Nin” Detillier; 28 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Otila, Elvira, Leticia, and Janie. She is also survived numerous nieces and nephews and other loved ones.

Maria is preceded in death by her former husband, Nathan Baxley; parents, Jesus Rodriguez and Otila Guerra Rodriguez; best friend and father to her children, Wilford “Bud” Coy; daughter, Melinda E. Coy; son, Henry “Hank” Coy; grandson, Richard Coy; sister, Guadalupe; brother, Jesus.

Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and was blessed with her large family. Maria was a member of Coteau Bayou Blue Lions Club, enjoyed working alongside her best friend, Terry “Nin” Detiller, enjoyed visiting the casino, and was an avid bingo player. Maria’s heart belonged to her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Maria, knew she was a prayer warrior and lived life by her Catholic faith. She loved many, prayed for all and has now returned to her Heavenly home that Jesus created for us. She now looks down on her family and sends them many blessings. Maria would want everyone to walk by faith and not by site and hopes to see everyone again. She rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

“Those we love never truly leaves us. There are things death cannot touch. Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day”.

