Maria Elvira Lachico

March 1, 1941 – May 4, 2022

Elvira R. Lachico, 81, a native of Mexico and resident of Houma, passed away on May 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Bayou Black Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, John Lachico, Jr.; daughter, Rosalinda Authement; sisters, Janie and Leticia; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Lachico, Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Lachico Asuncion; mother, Otila Guerra; father, Jesus Rodriguez, Sr.; brother, Jesus Rodriguez, Jr.; sister, Otila Guadalupe Maria; grandson, John Eric Lachico; and great-granddaughter, Ariana Jasel Lachico.

