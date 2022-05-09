Maria Elvira Lachico

Ulysse Joseph Morvant, Jr.
May 9, 2022
Paul “T-June” Foret
May 9, 2022

March 1, 1941 – May 4, 2022



Elvira R. Lachico, 81, a native of Mexico and resident of Houma, passed away on May 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Bayou Black Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, John Lachico, Jr.; daughter, Rosalinda Authement; sisters, Janie and Leticia; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Lachico, Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Lachico Asuncion; mother, Otila Guerra; father, Jesus Rodriguez, Sr.; brother, Jesus Rodriguez, Jr.; sister, Otila Guadalupe Maria; grandson, John Eric Lachico; and great-granddaughter, Ariana Jasel Lachico.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 9, 2022

Paul “T-June” Foret

Read more