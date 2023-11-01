Maria Ford

Maria de los Angelos Baldizan Salazar Blanco Fernandez Ford, lovingly known as Angie, 85, a native of Santander, Spain and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on October 30, 2023.

A private burial was held by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Gilmer “Ernie” Horace Ford; sons, Francois “Frankie” Ford (Nita) and Gilmer Ernesto Ford; daughter, Sherry Ford Lirette (Donald); brothers, Raul Baldizan (Josephina) of Zaragoza, Spain and Alphonso Salazar of Paris, France; grandchildren, Lance Ford (Chelcey), Jeremy Ford, Jenna Ford (Zakk), Hunter Lirette, Lauren Lirette Dupre (Dylan), and Brennan Lirette; great-granchildren, Jorian Ford, Lux Hotard, and Leo Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents Luis and Louisa Baldizan.

Maria was born in Santander, Spain and moved to Paris, France as a teenager. There she met an American soldier that she soon married. After being stationed in Europe the family transferred to South Louisiana, where they decided to make Thibodaux their home. Angie and Ernie were married for 61 years.

Maria enjoyed shopping and playing Bingo, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She loved cooking for them, buying them gifts and just spending time with them.

One of her greatest accomplishments was when she became an American citizen in January of 1990.

The family would like to thank Dr. Francis Robichaux of Family Doctor Clinic, Megan from Thibodaux Home Health, and nurses from St. Joseph Hospice. Their care and compassion the past year is greatly appreciated.