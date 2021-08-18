Maria Giammancheri Cherry, 90, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Born May 28, 1931, she was a native of Chiusa Scalfani, Sicily, Italy and resident of Thibodaux for 66 years.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 9:00 AM until service time at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Maria Cherry Jimenez (Louis), Patricia Ann Cherry Lasseigne (Lynn); grandchildren, Bivonia “Bevi” Maria Jimenez, Mariella Teresa Jimenez Brochard (Jason), Bradley Joseph Lasseigne (Victoria), Dawson Paul Lasseigne; great grandchildren, Ella Marie Olivier, Eva Kate Olivier, Mila Marie Brochard.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Anthony Cherry; parents, Joseph and Maria Giammancheri; brothers, Phillip Giammancheri and Anthony Giammancheri.

She brought the tradition of the Saint Joseph Altars from her home in Sicily to Thibodaux. She hosted one in her home for over 40 years in honor of her strong devotion to Saint Joseph. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, embroidering, cooking and baking. In keeping with her Italian heritage, she loved hosting family gatherings and preparing meals for all those she loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.