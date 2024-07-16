Marianne Helga Mettner Malbrough

Marianne M. Malbrough was born in Berlin Germany on September 13th, 1938 & passed away at home on July 12th, 2024. She came to the US on April 1st, 1965, and married the love of her life on April 15th, 1965. Marianne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, & aunt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred & Anne Marie Mettner; her loving son, Raymond L. Malbrough; in-laws, Lyness & Agnes Malbrough, & sister-in-law, Carolyn Malbrough.

Marianne is survived by her loving and caregiving husband of 59 years, Raymond Jr. Malbrough, daughter, Anne M. Picou, husband, Terry Picou, grandson, Brandon H. Picou, daughter-in-law, Tammy M. Malbrough, step-grandson, Chandler Walters, grandson, Bailey Malbrough, granddaughter, Abigail Malbrough, brother, Manfred Mettner, wife, Barbara Mettner, sister-in-law, Monika Mettner, niece, Tanja Mettner, and nephew, Marc Mettner.

Marianne will be missed dearly by her family & friends who knew her intimately. Her beautiful smile and sapphire eyes along with her profound dedication to her family defined her character. She will remain in our thoughts and heart each day. She has departed from us, her memory will forever remain cherished and unforgettable.

The family would like to thank the staff of Haydel Hospice & Dr. Mat Watkins for their loving care.

Marianne was a private soul & her wishes were no services.