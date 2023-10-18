Marie Antoinette Stewart-Barrow, 59, a resident of Gray, LA passed away on October 7, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360 from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Gibson, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Barrow, Sr., and children, Vincent Watson, Jr., Brandon Watson, Ryan Watson, Timothy Stewart, Trey Ross and Alyson Marie Barrow. Brothers, O’Brian Stewart, Thomas Stewart, Samuel Lee Stewart, Jr., and eighteen grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Lee Stewart, Sr., and Barbara Jean Alexander Stewart. One son, Terrence Jacoby Stewart and brother, Larry Stewart.

