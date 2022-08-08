Marie Bergeron

August 10, 1926 – August 7, 2022

Marie Theriot Bergeron, age 96, passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral Saturday August 13, 2022 from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Marie is survived by her children, Wayne Bergeron, Nancy Theriot (Dale), Gail Guillot (Bobby), Kate Daigle (Dickie), Joan Rabalais (Murray); 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Charles James Bergeron; parents, Ulysse C. Theriot and Cecile Champagne Theriot; daughter, Brenda Lee Trahan; one great-grandchild; brothers, Ralph Theriot, Eugene Theriot; sister, Mildred Martinolich.

Marie was a charter member of the Houma Oil Wives. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, traveling, shopping, Engelbert Humperdinck fan, shopping, and accomplished seamstress, cook, and collector of everything from her shopping. She also loved spending time with her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Marlene Bergeron for being a special friend and caretaker for over 20 years. They would also like to thank to Journey Hospice in Thibodaux and Dr. Julie Rhodes.