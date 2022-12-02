Marie Gautreaux, 75, of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Gautreaux (Alysse Olivier); daughters, Christina Barbo (Eddie Barbo), Michelle Cabrol (Chuck Cabrol), and Melinda Gautreaux (Jeremy Liner); brothers, Mavin Bourg, Leo Bourg Jr., David Bourg, Emile Bourg, and Charles Bourg; sisters, Marie Moore and Julia Neal; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Gautreaux; parents, Leo P. Bourg Sr. and Cornelia Naquin Bourg; brothers, Irving Bourg and Larry Bourg.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, Louisiana from 8:30am until the Funeral Service at 10:30am. The burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

