Marie Gros

December 06, 1936 – August 29, 2022

Marie Anne Voclain Gros, age 85, a resident of Bayou Black went to her eternal rest on Monday, August 29, 2022. She gained her Heavenly wings and is now with her Lord Jesus Christ, her mother, father, sister, and brother celebrating eternal life.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home.

A Catholic Mass will follow on Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black with visitation from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM and Mass beginning at 11:00 AM with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years Riley J. Gros; her children, Patrick J. Gros and wife Kim, Anna G. Jones and husband Ron; grandchildren, Sarah and Caroline Jones; nephews, Ronnie, Mike; godchild, Tracy Lirette and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oleziphore J. Voclain and Emily Marie Babin Voclain; brother, Otis J. Voclain; sister, Barbara Ann Voclain Lirette and husband Ronald Lirette, Sr.; in-laws, Chester Joseph Gros and wife Leoda Toups Gros; brother-in-law, Rodney J. Gros and wife Janet Gros.

Marie was a beautiful, hard-working, devoted, and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and dear friend to those who knew her. She was a blessing to us all with a forever smile, generous spirit, and servant heart. Her family was a top priority of hers and she loved spending time with them whenever she could. She was an amazing cook and always enjoyed having her home full of laughter and life. She was a member of the Altar Society of St. Anthony and LSU Extension Homemakers Club. Her passions included dancing, cooking, sewing, painting, and traveling. She was a devoted Catholic who loved her church and religion. Marie leaves a beautiful legacy behind to be reunited with her parents, brother, and sister. May she rest peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Angel Dardar, her home caregiver; Ochsner Home Health nurses and physical therapist, St. Anne Hospital and Notre Dame Hospice for all the loving support that was given to both Marie and her family.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black.