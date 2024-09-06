Marie J. Verdin, 91, a native of Dulac and resident of Gramercy, passed away on September 4, 2024.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her sons, Wesley Verdin, Webb Verdin, John Verdin, Carl Verdin, Jacob Verdin, Ernest Verdin, and Timothy Verdin; daughters, Bonnie Parfait, Bernice Luke, Janero Verdin, and Janet Benoit; sister, Helen Foret; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elgin F. Verdin; sons, Wayne Verdin and Elgin F. Verdin Jr.; daughter, Shannon Verdin; parents, Wilsy and Helena Lodrigue; brothers, Albert, Edward “Tiger” and Morris Lodrigue; sisters, Rita Solet, Maria Fazzio, and Mae Guidry.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.