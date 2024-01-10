Marie Marlene Foret, 77, a native of Dulac and resident of Bourg, passed away on January 9, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 15, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Heritage Baptist Church, 324 Estate Drive

Houma, LA 70364. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

She is survived by her sons, Jason Foret, David Foret and wife Dristy; grandchildren, Marissa, Landon, Arianna, Connor, and Adalynn Foret; brothers, Ivy Verdin and wife Sylvia, Morris Verdin and wife Christine; sister in law, Lona Verdin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reggie Foret; son, Shane Foret; parents, Wilda and Norbert Verdin; brother, Phillip Verdin.

Marie enjoyed baking and helping others. Above all else, she loved her family and friends deeply.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.