Marie Matherne LeBoeuf, 88, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00am with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her children, Roxanne Ibanez (Mario), Jayne Usie (Euia), Denise Dryden (Fritz), Jerome LeBoeuf (Sandra), and Jackie Gonsoulin (Jon); grandchildren, Lauran Breaux, Courtney Adams, John Breaux, Jr., Jamie Usie, Shelley Usie, Casey Braud, Jennifer Bent, Alayna Lottinger, Lindsey Champagne, David LeBoeuf, Jr., Ryan LeBoeuf, Brooke Wilson, Elizabeth Sothern, Jacob LeBoeuf, Katie Gonsoulin, and Richard Gonsoulin, II; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Carolyn “T-Tante” Matherne, and brother, Terral “Terry” Matherne Sr.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Davidson “Dave” Pierre LeBoeuf and son, David LeBoeuf, Sr.; parents, Clairville Pierre Matherne and Nora Boquet Matherne; stepmother, Belle Matherne; brothers, Francis “Purpy” Matherne, Hilman “Buster” Matherne, and Ray Matherne; sisters, Hilda Breaux, Elaine Orgeron, Lydia “Lee” LeBlanc, and Lorraine Fanguy.

Marie was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. She and her husband, Dave, founded Dave’s Cajun Kitchen and Catering. Marie enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, cooking meals for her family, and spending time with her many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, master Pedro player, and talented cook. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.