Marie Stella Naquin Gros, 84, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Born, June 20, 1938 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Trosclair (Rickey), Lisa Oncale (Fred), Becky Oncale (Marty), Hope Cancienne (Buddy), Nelson Gros, Jr. (Angelle); 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; sister, Lydia Duhon.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Gros, Sr.; parents, Sidney Naquin, Sr. and Leoncia Gros Naquin; brothers, Russell, Lester, Raymond, Eddie, Sidney P. and Norman Naquin, Sr.; sister, Ann Hymel; granddaughter, Sydney Gros.

A special thanks to Tiffany Milsted and Joella Washington and everyone at Hope Healthcare and Hospice and her sitters, Ellen Naquin, Theresa Oncale and Bridget Gros for the amazing care they gave our mother.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.