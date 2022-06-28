Marie Templet

August 12, 1937 – June 26, 2022

Marie Babin Templet, 84, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her Sons, Wilbert Babin Jr. (Margie), Wayne Babin (Lynetta), Daughters, Jo Anna Babin Zeringue and companion David Hidalgo, Penny Babin Dugruise (Allen), Lisa Babin Beaubeouf (Micheal), numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren, son-in-law Donald Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert J. Babin Sr., second husband, Alvin Templet, daughter, Gail Babin Hebert, parents Robert and Cecile Baradell.

Marie enjoyed going to the senior center and spending the day with her friends playing Bingo and numerous other games. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.