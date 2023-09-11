Marilyn Marie Trosclair Naquin

Marylin Marie Trosclair Naquin, age 92, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Marylin is survived by her sons, David Naquin (Judy) and Dwayne Naquin; her daughter, Pat Naquin; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Marylin was preceded in death by her son, Essie Naquin, Jr.; her daughters, Deborah Naquin, Lisa Naquin, and Linda Naquin; and her parents, Anthony and Amanda Trosclair.

There will be a Graveside Service for Marylin on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:00a.m. at Roger’s Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor for their compassion and care for Ms. Marylin.

