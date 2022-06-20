Marilyn Prosser

July 17, 1925 – June 18, 2022

Marilyn B. Prosser, age 96, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, and a longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 9:00 AM followed by a brief prayer service at 10:00 AM. A private burial with the family will follow.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Amy Prosser Whipple, Dale J. Prosser and wife Gay, and Phyllis Prosser Carlson and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Natalie Breaux (Jody), Anna Fogle (James), Darren Whipple, Jeramie Prosser, Chez Prosser, Matthew Prosser (Anna), Joey Carlson (Christine), Kelly Carlson; brothers, Jack Bassler (Margerete), Steve Bassler (Connie); sister, Doris Moses; great-grandchildren, Margaret Fogle, Elliot Fogle, Tanner Verdin, Connor Verdin, Axel Carlson; great-great-grandchild, Keaton.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Frank D. Bassler and Anna Christiansen Bassler; sisters, Betty Johnson, Janet Waline, Jeanette Bredenkamp.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Marilyn also enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening and reading. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Grace Lutheran Church in Houma or the Terrebonne Parish Library.