August 26, 1949 ~ April 2, 2022

Marion Joseph Navarre, 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Heritage Manor.

Memories of Marion will forever remain in the hearts of his brothers, George and Gregory Navarre and his sister, Anita Navarre.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Navarre, Sr. and Eva Kenny Navarre, brothers, Frederick, Jr., Melvin, Larry, Frank, Jerry and James Navarre.