Marion Marie Kraemer

Marion D. Kraemer, age 95, a native and life long resident of Kraemer, Louisiana passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, July 26, 2024, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Carriere (Glen); grandchildren, Jean Carriere, Renee St. Martin, Joshua and Wallace Kraemer; and great grandchildren, Brennan and Emmie Carriere, and Michael Kraemer.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond P. Kraemer; children, Clark J. Kraemer and Shane G. Kraemer; parents, Wallace and Frances Dempster; and siblings, Mary D. Rome, Anthony “Tony” Dempster, and Wallace Dempster Jr.

Marion had a passion for cooking and baking. Her religion was very important to her and was something she held deep in her heart, so much so, she was a life long parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Marion loved her family above all else and dedicated her time to provide for them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved you all Big Big.

The family would like to send a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Audubon Nursing and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their kindness and care of Ms. Marion.

