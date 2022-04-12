Marissa Beth McCoy

April 12, 2022
April 12, 2022

February 7, 1990 – April 7, 2022



Marissa Beth McCoy, 32, a native of Olney, TX and a resident of Irving, TX, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her father, Scott McCoy (Nancy); mother, Deborah McCoy; sister, Katie McCoy Massey; nieces, Bailey and Breanna Keene; nephews, Adam Boudreaux and Brendan Massey; and boyfriend, Tyron Weatherall. She is also survived by her fur babies, Rallo and Mickey.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Cody and Matthew McCoy; paternal grandparents, John McCoy and Linda Talbot; and maternal grandparents, William “Billy” and Ione Alaspa.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

