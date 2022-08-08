March 8, 1977 – August 3, 2022

Marissa Rutledge Moreno, 45, passed away on August 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Cross Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Efrain Moreno; parents, Marion Rutledge and Melissa (Jan) Waltrip; stepmother, Frankie Rutledge; siblings, Michael Rutledge and wife, Tammy and Jessica Lynn Authement and husband, Druby; niece, Brittney Rutledge; and godchildren, Caleb, Darby and Zane Authement and Courtney Verrett.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doug and Jean Waltrip and Arron (Pat) and Ollie Mae Rutledge.

Marissa had a wonderful way to make you feel loved and special. She loved her husband, Efrain and she loved fishing and mermaids. She would write notes to Efrain on the mirror and put them in his lunch box. One of her most favorite things to do to help her relax was to play with Efrain’s belly button and lay her head on his chest until she fell asleep. To know her was to love her. Her morning routine was to get up, make coffee and pack Efrain’s lunch for work. She did this every morning. After Efrain left for work, she would send him a message telling him she loved him and to have a wonderful day and he would send it back to her. She loved to do her makeup, was very outspoken and would always say what was on her mind. She truly was one of a kind and she made friends wherever she went.