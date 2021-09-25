Marjorie Ann Dill

September 4, 1925 – September 22, 2021

Marjorie Ann Henry Dill, 96, a native of Shreveport and resident of Houma. She died at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, of pneumonia after a brief illness in Birmingham, AL, where she had evacuated from Ida. She died peacefully surrounded by family.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by daughters, Susan Dill Laperouse and husband, Jude, of Houma, Christine Dill Forrest and husband, Miles, of Houma, and Nancy Dill Carroll, of San Diego, California; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Keams Dill, of Baton Rouge; brother, Richard Morris Henry, of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Edward “Ted” Jude Laperouse II and wife, Jennifer, of Baton Rouge, Christian Miles Forrest and wife, Kelly, of Birmingham Alabama, Rae Katherine Forrest Baker and husband, J. Payne Baker Jr., of Mountain Brook, Alabama, Katherine “Katy” Dill Edgmon and husband, Blake, of Dublin Ireland, and Dr. James Joseph Dill II and wife, Jamie of Tucson, Arizona; and great-grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Laperouse, Alexander Edward Laperouse, Ethan Miles Forrest, Zoe Abigail Forrest, Zachary Austin Forrest, Katherine Payne Baker, John Forrest Baker, Eden Edgmon, Eli Edgmon, Rosie Dill, Elizabeth Dill; step great-grandchild, Logan Christopher Arlint.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Francis Dill; her parents Norman Henry and Madge Fournet Henry; son, Stephen James Dill; brother, Ray Allen Henry.

The family would like to thank the Surgical ICU staff at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL for their care and kindness. Also her sitters over these past few years for their loving care and concern in looking after her.

