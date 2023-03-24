Marjorie Lee Mott, 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2424 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons; Eric D. Fry, Sr., (Zelda Fry), Herbert J. Mott, Jr., and G. Anthony Mott. Daughter, Camille “Tina” Fry, eight grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren and niece, Debra Harris.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Harris and grandson, Dominque Stove. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Marjorie Lee (Harris) Mott, please visit our Tree Store.