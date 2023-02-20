Mark Adams

Mark Gerard Adams, 62, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:58 AM. Born September 01, 1960, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, Michael Adams and Terry Adams; nieces and nephews, Camille Adams (Heather), Tiffany A. Clement (Kevin), Stephanie A. Bourgeois (Darrin); and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Valcour “Val” P. Adams and Mildred Thibodaux Adams; sister in law, Linda Talbot Adams.

Pallbearers will be Camille Adams, Jace Adams, Barry Talbot, Logan Clement, Darrin Bourgeois and Austin Bourgeois.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Ken Bourgeois, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department and Buddy Ledet, Thibodaux Fire Company #1. They would also like to thank Lafourche Arc, Assumption Arc and TARC Special Olympics. Also to his caregivers, Barry Talbot, Camille and Heather Adams, Stephanie and Darrin Bourgeois, St. Catherine’s Hospice, Krystal Campbell, Allie Bourgeois, Andrew and Judy Bourgeois.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to Upside Downs, P.O. Box 1819, Thibodaux, LA 70302. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.