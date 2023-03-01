Mark Amdur Goldman, 68, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 3:40 pm. Born February 1, 1955 he was a native of Brookline, Massachusetts, longtime resident of Thibodaux and Grand Isle and current resident of Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Melody Luke-Goldman; children, Brandon Goldman (Miranda), Joshua Luke (Stephanie), Samuel Luke (Tabitha); grandchildren, Allison Goldman, Nolan Luke, Noah Luke, Jonah Luke, Joel Luke, Elijah Luke, Ezra Luke; sister, Gail Kotowski.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Myles Goldman and Charlotte Amdur Goldman; daughter, Michelle Goldman; father and mother in law, Nolan Akers and Janice Akers.

Mark served in the United States Coast Guard from 1974 through 1977. He was a police officer in Jefferson Parish working Street Crimes. Then he became a Forensic Coroner Investigator in Jefferson Parish. After retiring he became the Senior Investigator for the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. He taught at numerous police academies and at Fletcher Community College specializing in infant death. He wrote a blog, answering questions on forensic investigations, garnering over a million followers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Roever Foundation, PO Box 136130, Fort Worth, Texas, 76136 or www.roeverfoundation.org/donate. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.