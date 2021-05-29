Mark Anthony Thornton

December 16, 1952 – May 27, 2021



Mark Anthony Thornton, 68, a native and resident of Houma, La born on December 16, 1952 and passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

He is survived by his sisters Tanya Porter, Cindy (Bill) Broussard, Mary (Lonnie) Boudloche, Myrna Blackston, and Cathy (Charles) Cotton; numerous nieces and nephews; fur baby “Buttons”.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Marie Thornton; brother, Ronald M. Thornton; nephew, Brock Larisey.



Mark loved motorcycles and enjoyed the outdoors and working on computers and his prize possession in his life was his dog “Buttons”.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Mark Anthony Thornton, please visit Samart’s Tribute Store.
