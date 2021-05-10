March 25, 1955 – May 8, 2021

Mark James Avet, age 66, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 4:42 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 13, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gretchen Elizabeth Maier Avet; mother, Mary Jane Hebert Avet; sons, Sean Michael Avet, and Christopher Anthony Avet and wife, Alyssa Galler Avet; daughter, Sarah Katherine Avet; brothers, Donald Joseph Avet, Jr. and wife, Connie Bunch Avet, and Thomas “Tommy” David Avet and wife, Wendy Rochel Avet; sisters, Susan Avet Theriot and husband, Jimmy Theriot, and Celeste Avet Babin and husband, Kenneth Babin; grand dogs, Opie and Roux Roux; and his two best friends that he considered as brothers, Mike Samanie and wife, Charlene, and Clifford Hebert and wife, Jackie.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Donald Joseph Avet, Sr.

Mark was a parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. He was the proud and dedicated owner of Avet’s Locksmith Service. He worked as a self-employed locksmith for 15 years after spending over 35 years in the automotive industry. He was the current president of the Louisiana-Mississippi Locksmith Association. He enjoyed watching LSU and Saints games, and his daily visits to Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts. He was a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Mark loved spending time with his family, friends, and beloved dogs. He is loved and will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives he impacted.

