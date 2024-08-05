Mark Stewart Billiu, 68, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 3:40am. Mark was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, August 5, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at 11:00am.

Mark is survived by his sons, Luke Bernard Billiu and Hunter Mark Billiu (Jessica) and two sisters, Lauren Billiu Duplantis and Amy Billiu. He’s also survived by his grandchildren, Mason, Ava, Brantley and Gavin.

Mark is preceded in passing by his mother Claire “Peachie” LeBouef Billiu Boudreaux and his father Donald Jude “Chumpy” Billiu.

He was a pipeline welder and a long time member of the Dularge Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time down the bayou with his friends and family. He loved his grand children and spending his down time chilling and grilling.