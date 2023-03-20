Mark “Capt. Mark” Timothy Duplantis, Sr., 67, a native of Buras and resident of Houma, went to be home with his heavenly father Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

A visitation will be held at Samart Funeral Home West Park on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 9:00am-10:45am. A religious service will begin at 11:00am with a burial to follow at Terrebonne Park Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of over 50 years, Helen Naquin Duplantis; sons Mark Duplantis, Jr. (Danielle) and Jesse Duplantis (Jill); and daughter Leslie Duplantis Estay (Shaun); brother Rev. Jesse Duplantis (Cathy); 8 grandchildren, Dylan Authement (Taylor), Leah Authement Louviere (Dalton), Emily Duplantis, Tanner Duplantis, Katherine Duplantis, Kelly Authement, Cole Duplantis and Charléa Estay; 5 step grandchildren, Bethany Domangue Bourgeois (Benton), Davis Domangue, Carson Domangue, Kolby Estay and Austin Estay; 2 great-greatchildren, Carsyn Louviere and Jordyn Louviere; and 1 step great- grandchild, Booker Bourgeois; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Paul Albert Duplantis and Velma Agnes Esta Duplantis; brother Wayne Duplantis; and sisters Helen Duplantis Stevenson and Debra Duplantis.

Capt. Mark began his career as a tow boater in 1972 when he went to work for LeBeouf Bros. Towing at age 16. By age 21 he had worked his way up to pilot onto the M/V Cooperative Spirit, at the time one of the largest towboats on the Mississippi River. He achieved his USCG Masters license and would go on to become captain of that vessel, earning him the reputation of one of the youngest people to ever achieve that status. Capt. Mark maintained his passion and love for the profession long after his retirement and was deeply respected and admired amongst his fellow captains and members of the towboat industry.

Mark became an ordained minister in 1983 and pastored churches in Bourg, Houma & Denham Springs, Louisiana as well as Haverhill, MA. He was also a sought-after speaker for churches across the country, preaching the word of God to the body of Christ along with being a leader, mentor and friend to fellow pastors and ministers from coast to coast. He was a man who trusted in God no matter the circumstances; and as a pastor and counselor he not only gave guidance on how to live by faith, he was also a living example.

Mark’s greatest joy and accomplishment was his family. He took extreme pride in each and every one of them, and he loved recognizing and comparing the traits in his grandchildren to his children. He cherished that he shared a birthday with his daughter Leslie, and his favorite times were when his entire family gathered for events, holidays and seafood boils. He will be missed by many, and was a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather and friend.

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7