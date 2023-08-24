Mark J. Nicholson, 60, a longtime resident of Houma, passed away on August 23, 2023.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Nicholson; sons, Mark “Buddy” Nicholson II (Tiffany) and Hayden Nicholson; daughters, Mia Nicholson and Jenna Nicholson; son-in-law, Ricky Foret Jr; grandchildren, Pheobe Foret, Camron Billiot, Saylor Billiot, and Madeline Blanchard; parents, Harlan Nicholson; brothers, Christopher Grant Nicholson and Gilbert Nicholson; sister, Dona Nicholson Gleber.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lois Nicholson.

Mark was a renowned chef at Terrebonne Place, Freeman’s, and Bubba’s II. He was an amazing chef who loved cooking for others and sharing his love for food. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.