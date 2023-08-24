Mark J. Nicholson

Mona B. Constant
August 24, 2023
Dian Rita Chiasson Guidroz
August 24, 2023

Mark J. Nicholson, 60, a longtime resident of Houma, passed away on August 23, 2023.


 

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Nicholson; sons, Mark “Buddy” Nicholson II (Tiffany) and Hayden Nicholson; daughters, Mia Nicholson and Jenna Nicholson; son-in-law, Ricky Foret Jr; grandchildren, Pheobe Foret, Camron Billiot, Saylor Billiot, and Madeline Blanchard; parents, Harlan Nicholson; brothers, Christopher Grant Nicholson and Gilbert Nicholson; sister, Dona Nicholson Gleber.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lois Nicholson.


Mark was a renowned chef at Terrebonne Place, Freeman’s, and Bubba’s II. He was an amazing chef who loved cooking for others and sharing his love for food. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

 

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 24, 2023

Therecia N. Belanger

Read more