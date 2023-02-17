Mark K. Pudei, 64, a native of Kansas and a long time residence of Houma, passed away on February 15, 2023. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his sister, Roma Eschete and husband Mark Eschete; Godchild, Eydie Eschete and wife Brooke Eschete; niece, Melea Eschete and partner Tori Jeblonski; great niece, Ivy Eschete; great nephew, Christopher Verdin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia Gee and John Pudei.

Mark started life in the Panhandle of Oklahoma, where he played baseball and raised sheep for FFA, leading a small town type of life. At 13, his

“Dad was transferred to Louisiana, leading him to a whole different life. He quickly assimilated to life here in Houma, playing baseball, and making friends that lasted a lifetime. He became a carpenter, following in his grandfather’s footsteps. He eventually went to work at Sears, serving as King of the Mall Mardi Gras. He was something of a legend, as after he was laid off, upon being called to come back, he wore a shirt he had made to discuss returning to work that said “Screw Sears”, and was still rehired.

He was a lifelong bachelor, despite the efforts of a few girlfriends. He was afraid marriage would interfere with golfing and drinking beer. He was crazy about his nieces and his friends kids, but never wanted to parent his own. He considered his godchild “the son” he never had, despite her being a girl, and was sad when his efforts to turn her into a golfer failed.

He was a best friend to his sister, a loyal friend to many others, and was always up for a good time. He didn’t want a funeral, he really hated things that made people sad. He truly didn’t have a mean bone in his body, could be very charming’ and was always up for a good time.”

The family would like to give a special thanks to Chris “Pillsbury” Moore for his assistance. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements