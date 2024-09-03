Marlon Dale Karpinski Sr., 69, a native of Baton ROuge, LA and a resident of Labadieville, LA; passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Marlon is survived by his children, son, Marlon (Lacy) Karpinski Jr., daughter, Karynn (Lane) Wilson, grand-daughters, Bailey (Peyten) Sturges, Brooke Karpinski, Laney Wilson, Grandson, Zane Wilson, sisters, Nancy (Horace) Pitre, Beth (Timmy) Markham, nephews, Daryl (Lisa) Karpinski Jr., Blake Karpinski, Randy Markham, Nieces, Kellie (Chris) Corn, Nicole Karpinski, great nieces, Olivia Corn, Gracelynn Menser, great-nephew, Parker Karpinski, significant other, Gina Phillburn.

Mr. Marlon was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Karpinski Jr., and Betty Jane Sampay Karpinski, brother, daryl Karpinski Sr., and nephew in law, Matt Corn.

He enjoyed fishing with is brother in law, Horace. They would spend many hours together talking and enjoying each others company. He will be dearly missed by those who love him and will never be forgotten.

He now rest in Heaven, reunited with his loving parents and drinking endless amounts of coffee with his brothers, Daryl.

The family asks that their wishes be respected during this time as their will be no public services at this time.