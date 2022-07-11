Marsha Ann Trosclair

Darry “Duck” LeBlanc
July 11, 2022
Nicole Becnel Fields
July 11, 2022

April 29, 1958  July 7, 2022



Marsha Ann Trosclair, 64, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Born April 29, 1958 she was a native of Chackbay and resident of Choctaw.

Private services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Mia Trosclair (Terry Landry); grandchildren, Rhea’ Landry, Andre’ Landry and Tevin Landry; mother, Margaret McCarthy Granier; companion, Bobby Delatte; siblings, Marcus Trosclair (Marylee), Stephen Trosclair (Noreen), Lisa Scioneaux (Joseph).



She is preceded in death by her father, Warren Granier; siblings, Patrick Trosclair; niece, Aimee Scioneaux.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, visiting the Senior Citizen Hall. She always had a smile on her face.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 11, 2022

Jeff Bolden, Jr.

Read more