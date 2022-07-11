Marsha Ann Trosclair, 64, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Born April 29, 1958 she was a native of Chackbay and resident of Choctaw.

Private services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Mia Trosclair (Terry Landry); grandchildren, Rhea’ Landry, Andre’ Landry and Tevin Landry; mother, Margaret McCarthy Granier; companion, Bobby Delatte; siblings, Marcus Trosclair (Marylee), Stephen Trosclair (Noreen), Lisa Scioneaux (Joseph).

She is preceded in death by her father, Warren Granier; siblings, Patrick Trosclair; niece, Aimee Scioneaux.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, visiting the Senior Citizen Hall. She always had a smile on her face.