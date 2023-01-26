Marta Perez, 88, a native of Cuba, and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Oaks of Houma surrounded by her family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Teresa Mesa and father, Meraldo Mesa.

She is survived by her husband, Justo Perez; siblings Mirta Carillo (Roberto) and Medardo Mesa (Flora); three children, Roberto Perez (Adela), Martha Perez Duthu (Danny), and Victor Perez (Kristen); seven grandchildren, Raquel Watt (Alex), Roberto C. Perez (Lorna), Leah LeBlanc (Justin), Ginger Positerry, Brent Duthu, Konner Perez, and Kade Perez; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Marta lived a full and happy life beside her husband of 67 years. They left their native land of Cuba in 1970 with their two older children and one suitcase to begin their new life in America, where they could live free and provide a better future for their children. Marta was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending her time with family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, spending time outdoors, traveling to see her Cuban relatives and friends, and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marta lived a simple life but always treasured the value of family. She has always given her love unconditionally and has set a wonderful example for the generations that follow her. Marta was known as Abuela not only to her grandchildren and great grandchildren but to many others along the way. She has touched many lives during her 88 years of life. Her joyful laugh and comforting embrace will be remembered by those who knew her. She will be deeply missed but the memory of her will be forever cherished in the hearts of those who loved her.

The family would like to thank the staff of Haydel Hospice and The Oaks of Houma for their compassionate care during her time of need.

———

Marta Perez, de 88 años de edad, natural de Habana, Cuba y residente de Houma, LA por los últimos cincuenta y tres años falleció el sábado 21 de enero del 2023 en The Oaks of Houma, LA.

Marta fue precedida a su muerte por su mamá , María Teresa Mesa y su papá, Meraldo Mesa. La sobreviven su esposo por 67 años, Justo Perez; sus hermanos Mirta Carrillo(Roberto) y Medardo Mesa(Flora); tres hijos, Roberto Perez(Adela), Martha Perez Duthu(Danny), and Victor Perez(Kristen); siete nietos, Raquel Watt (Alex), Roberto Perez (Lorna), Leah LeBlanc (Justin), Ginger Positerry, Brent Duthu, Konner Perez, y Kade Perez; diez bisnietos y cuatro tataranietos.

Marta vivió una larga y feliz vida junto a su esposo de 67 años. Al partir de su querida tierra, Cuba, in 1970 con sus dos hijos mayores y una maleta llena de ilusiones sabían que les esperaba una vida libre y próspera y así podrían empezar esta nueva vida en America con un futuro mejor para sus hijos.

Marta fue una abnegada esposa, madre y abuela quien amaba pasar bellos ratos con su familia. Ella disfrutaba cocinar, coser y salir a pasear y sobretodo viajar, más cuando se trataba de visitar a sus familiares y amistades cubanas. También le encantaba cuidar a sus nietos y bisnietos.

Marta and Justo vivieron un vida simple valorando su mayor tesoro, su familia. Ellos siempre dieron el amor incondicional para ser el mejor ejemplo a seguir para sus generaciones del futuro. Marta fue conocida como Abuela, no solo por sus nietos y bisnietos, pero también por muchos otros. Ella ha tocado muchas vidas en sus 88 años de vida. Su risa alegre y sus abrazos de comfort serán extrañados y recordados por todos los que la conocieron. Su memoria permanecerá por siempre en los corazones de quienes la amaron.