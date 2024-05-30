It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Martha Blanchard Savoie on May 29, 2024, in Houma, Louisiana. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who brought joy and love to all who knew her. Martha’s bright spirit was ever-present in her love for playing cards, domino’s, puzzles, and spending time with friends. She cherished every moment of traveling, attending Mardi Gras parades, and being crowned the Mardi Gras queen at Shady Acres council on aging. Above all, she loved being a “Gigi” to her great grandchildren.

Martha was born on March 22, 1943, in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, to her parents Preston and Hilda Blanchard. She raised her children, Murphy Savoie, Jr. and wife Deborah, Priscilla Larpenter and husband Jerry, and Angela Authement and husband Brian with immense love and care. Martha’s dedication to her family was unwavering, and her kindness touched the lives of many. She loved and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Mannuel Blanchard and wife Karen, and Hilda Didier and husband Steve.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Hilda Dumont Blanchard; siblings, Minus Blanchard and wife Pat, Terry Blanchard and wife Flo, Hazel Acosta and husband Raymond, and infant sister Evelyn Marie Blanchard.

She will always be remembered for her warmth, compassion, and the way she lit up any room with her presence. Her legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

The funeral services to honor Martha Savoie’s life will include a Public Viewing at Chauvin Funeral Home on June 1, 2024, at 9:00 am. Following the viewing, a Funeral Service will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home on the same day at 11:30 am. Martha will be laid to rest in Terrebeonne Memorial Park.

To celebrate the life and memories of Martha Savoie, all are welcome to attend the funeral services and pay their respects to a woman who brought so much love and happiness to those around her. May she rest in eternal peace.