Martha Cortez Rougee, 83, died Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Born April 2, 1941 she was a native and resident of Kraemer, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wallace Rougee; children, Arnold Rougee, Arlene DiStefano (Vince), Patricia White, Angie Constant; grandchildren, Steven Verret (Mallory), Maddie Constant Peltier (Porter), Vinnie DiStefano (Katherine), Maci Constant Galjour (Jordan), Amanda Rougee; great grandchildren, Nikko Verret, Scarlett and Everleigh DiStefano; siblings, Beatrice Delatte (Warren), Dale Naquin (Roy), Gail Cortez (Daniel), Dinah Bynum (Scott).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Cortez and Hazel Granier Cortez; sons in law, Tommy Constant and Doug White; siblings, Viola C. Reulet, Lorraine C. Martinez.

She worked for the Lafourche parish school board for many years in special education and disabilities. She had a great love for all the children she worked with throughout her years in education. She had a passion for art and painting, sharing her recipes, and cooking and reminiscing with everyone of her childhood years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Thibodaux Regional CCU department as well as all of their family and friends for all of their loving support.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.