Martha Elaine Mclean, 72, a native of Florida and resident of Houma, LA passed away on May 21, 2024.

She is survived by her children, Jody Mclean (Jamie) and Marty Mclean; siblings, Debbie Mason (Shelton), Josephine Clealand (R.C.), and Beverly Powell (Bill); niece, Vicki Baugh (Ron); grandchildren, Ava Cook, Haley Askew, Damon Robinson, Gregory Robinson, Annaleia; 4 great-grandchildren, Lylynn, Lucas, Landen, and Alivia; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Mclean; parents, Nellie and Clera Richardson; and siblings, Bobby Richardson, Buck Richardson, Buddy, Richardson, Jean Acosta, and Neilene Maccall.

I was truly blessed to have such an amazing Momma as mine, who has looked after me from the day I was born. Who gave me all her love and taught me how to love. She forgave me of my errors and never let me stay beaten by such things for long. She would always lift my spirits with her laughter and sense of humor. She never once stopped loving me or my sister, even if we made mistakes along the way and although my mistakes have been many at times, her love for me has been many more. -Jody McLean

