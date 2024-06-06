Martha Green Ervin, 77, a native of Crowley, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away while surrounded by her family on Monday, June 3, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Edward Ervin, Jr. (Terrie), Troy Michael Ervin (Anna), Tracy Lynn Ervin Duplantis (Shane), and Timothy Lee Ervin (Nicole); grandchildren, Tayler Ervin, Alyssa Ervin, Brianna Duplantis Prestenbach, Brooke Duplantis, Brandon Duplantis, Tanner Ervin, Aden Thomas Ervin, Talia Ervin, Ashton Ervin, Annistyn Ervin, Aaron Ervin, Desiree Pina, Christina Ervin, and James Pina; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas Edward Ervin, Sr.; parents, Quincy Green and Dorothy Clark Toups; and brother, Gene Ray Green.

Martha was a highly respected and loved educator for over 25 years. She served her church as their pianist and organist. She enjoyed doing painting and arts ‘n’ crafts. Martha loved to talk and never met a stranger, and also loved spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

