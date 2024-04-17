Martharine Porche Hunte

Martharine Porche Hunter, a cherished soul known for her kindness and devotion, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2024, in Houma, Louisiana, at the age of 96. Born on May 19, 1927, in Eagle Island, Louisiana, Martharine was a loving mother and a beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to her extended family.

Martharine is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Rhea Hunter Jones; son, Kim Anthony Hunter; grandchildren, Michele Perez, Robert “Bobby” Jones and wife Jacky, Jody Kimble and husband Toby; great grandchildren, Taylor and Hannah Jones, Preston Perez Jr., Tori and Keri Kimble, Alex Salassi and wife Caitlynn, Allison Forest and husband Ronnie, Colby and Katelynn Perez, and Tate Kimble; great great grandchildren, Gabriel, Joseph, Kailynn and Adriana Forest, and Lyric Perez; brothers, Cline and Larry Porche; sisters, Eva Belle Ledet, Daisy Ruth Scott, Fanny Elaine Brazzeal, Judy Ann Robichaux, Cheryl Gayle Harrell.

Martharine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Anthony Hunter; parents, Abbie Porche, Sr and Odette Martin Porche; brothers, Melvin “Bubba” Porche, R. Ray Porche, Abbie Porche, Jr.; sister, Mary Joyce Pigott.

With a career as a Post Mistress in the local post office, Martharine dedicated herself to serving her community with grace and efficiency. Beyond her professional life, she found solace in music, particularly playing the piano where she was a cherished member at the Methodist church whose unwavering faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ, illuminated her life. She also had a green thumb that transformed her garden into a vibrant oasis.

Martharine’s genuine care and generosity extended to all who had the privilege of knowing her. An active member of the Order of Eastern Star, she radiated warmth and compassion in all her actions, leaving an indelible mark on those around her.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to St. Joseph Hospice for their unwavering support during Martharine’s time of need, especially acknowledging Cindy Dardar, Dori, and Breanna for their exceptional care and compassion.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, April 22, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

Martharine Hunter’s legacy of love and compassion will forever be cherished by those whose lives she touched. May she rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the warmth of the memories she created.

