Martin Edward “Buzz” Dickerson, Jr. departed this life on Monday June 12, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was 42, a native of Houma, LA, and resident of Praireville, LA.

 

Visitation on Monday June 19, 2023, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 1220 Aycock St., Houma, LA from 8:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.


 

Survived his parents, Deacon Martin E. Dickerson, Sr., and Rosetta Dickerson; 1 brother, Alec Dickerson (Sharon); 2 sisters, Courtney, and Ebony Dickerson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Andrew and Leola Dickerson, maternal grandparents, Alex, and Matilda Myles.

 

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com

