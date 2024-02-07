Marvin Joseph Navarre

Marvin Joseph Navarre, 66, died Monday, February 5, 2024 at 4:49 PM. Born September 15, 1957 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 8:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.


He is survived by his mother, Rita Mae Aucoin Navarre; sister, Diane Hebert and companion Allen Parks; nephew, Drew Hebert (Chelsi); niece and nephew, Parker and Wilder Hebert.

He is preceded in death by his father, Norman “Bee” Navarre.

Marvin retired from Acadian Ambulance where he worked as a mechanic for 42 years. He was a member of The South Thibodaux Fire Company and a member of the Mardi Gras Street Riders.


In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to South Thibodaux Fire Company.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

