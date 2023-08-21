Marvin Wilson Ruiz, 56, a native of Lake Catherine and a resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. There will be a Celebration of “YO’s” Life from 6:00 pm till 10:00 pm at M2K2 Event Center at 7389 Main St. in Houma.

He is survived by his sisters, Suzzonne Plaisance, Mariah Richard, Georgette Ruiz, and Brandi Ruiz; 19 nieces and nephews; and 18 great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by his son, T-Boi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sharon Ruiz; brothers, Billy and Aron; grandparents, Nora Dudenhefer, Marvin and Margie Overton; and his children, Zeus, Mia, Mya, Mena, and Queenie.

Marvin loved fishing, fast cars, spending time with his friends & family and his kids (fur babies) He was a hard worker with many talents that showed anywhere his hands have touched. He enjoyed rebuilding cars/trucks to high performance abilities; making them beautiful,durable and FAST. (Sorry Fords, y’all can sit down now) He had a sense of humor that you would have had to know him to appreciate. And once you appreciate that, you have a friend for life. His nobility of character will be remembered by all who knew him. He certainly had an impact on anyone he cared about. He is always the one to tell you what you need to hear and never what you WANT to hear. He sometimes did so with sarcasm and wittiness, but always with love and respect. He filled the role of a father figure to many of his nieces and nephews. And for that, they will forever be grateful. He was “The Keeper” of his younger sisters whom love him dearly and will miss his presence immensely. He will be remembered by many for being the “Go To Guy”, always having the right tool, the perfect solution, or the best advice. Always willing to help if the means to do so were within his reach, never ever expecting anything in return. He believed that the legacy you leave is the life you lead and therefore legacy is the residue of a life well-lived.

His life was definitely well lived and his legacy will never be forgotten. His untimely death has broken the hearts of us all but we must remember this….. “ Better to have a short life that is full of what you like doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way. I love my life!” – Marvin Ruiz

