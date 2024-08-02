Mary “Agnes” Dean, age 84, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Agnes is survived by her sons, Wayne A. Dean and John Milton Dean, Jr. (Patricia); her daughter, Berlean Leedy; her grandchildren, Alexandra Dean, Natalie Woodard, and Kimberly Keller (Riley); her great-grandchildren, Aspen, Delilah, and Winter; her brother, Junius Verret and James Verret; her sister, Jane Frances Newsom (Ronnie); numerous nieces and nephews.

Agnes was preceded in passing by her first husband, Milton Dean, Sr., and her second husband, Harrison Molinaire; her parents, Clifford and Ella Josephine Verret.

Agnes was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She meant everything to her family. She was always there for them, and they love her so much and will be forever grateful.

The family will hold private services.

