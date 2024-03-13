Mary Alice Alexander Irvin was born on May 10, 1945, in Cecilia, Louisiana to Mrs. Viola C. Demouchet and Mr. Ernest Alexander. Her mother and Mr. Wade Demouchet raised her in New Orleans. She was a stellar student who graduated from George Washington Carver High School.

On December 5, 1964, Mrs. Mary joined in holy matrimony to her high school sweetheart, Algy “Bob” Irvin Sr. Mrs. Mary converted from Catholicism to Baptist to unite her family’s faith. The two built their lives together. She was a housewife and homemaker. She was also a deaconess at Branch Bell Baptist Church in New Orleans. She was an active member of the PTA and the band program. Mrs. Mary was a hard worker and a giving person. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. Mrs. Mary was an inspiration and role model to many because of her courage, commitment to family and faithfulness to God. She also had a memorable smile that could light a room and warm hearts.

After dedicating her life to raising and educating their five children, Mrs. Mary moved with her husband to Thibodaux, LA to take on her new role as a Louisiana Master Cattle Producer and Certified Master Farmer. She enjoyed working in her citrus orchard, assisting her husband with the cattle, and meeting people from near and far. She was a committed member of Bell Baptist Church in Raceland. Mrs. Mary was an amazing cook. Her passion was cooking for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Mary leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted husband and best friend of over 59 years, Algy Irvin Sr; beloved children: Angela Irvin Dupard, Algy Irvin Jr. (Kermie), Dr. Anissa Irvin Vines (Dain), and Antoine Irvin Sr. (Tresa); grandchildren: Kristen Dupard, Jaden Vines, Kacia Vines, Amyri Irvin, Antoine Irvin Jr, Algy “Trey” Irvin III, and Tristan Irvin. She also leaves behind two sisters: Linda Shanklin and Joyce Craft; a son-in-law Kenneth Leviege; godchildren: Algy “Rene” Howard and Lloyd Shanklin Jr; and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Mrs. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Anita Irvin-Leviege, a son-in-law Donald Rucker, godchildren Larrice Irving Alexander and Montrell Leon Hymes, and sister Roberta Lewis.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:00 am at Bell Baptist Church, 2614 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394, following a visitation period from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The interment will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1985 Highway 308, Thibodaux, LA.

The services are entrusted to D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the Mary A. Irvin Educational Fund.