Mary Ann Roddy Callahan, 78, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her daughter, Aimee Callahan Anderson, and husband Raymond Charles Anderson III; two granddaughters, Madison Claire Anderson and Lexi Renee Anderson Foret, and husband Arthur Joseph Foret; one brother, Nolan “Sonny” Roddy, Jr., and wife Patsy Lee; three sisters, Yvonne Roddy Williams, Holyn Roddy Cole, and Gerardine “Jerry” Roddy Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Theodore “Ted” Callahan, Jr.; parents, Nolan Roddy, Sr. and Ruby Giroir Roddy; one sister, Nell Roddy Lyons; father-in-law, Theodore Callahan, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Leola Martin Callahan.

She was longtime employee of South Louisiana Medical Associates and a parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Oaks of Houma and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, Masses can be made at Annunziata Catholic Church in Mary’s name and memory.

