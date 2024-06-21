Mary Champagne Landry, age 86, a native of Theriot, La. and resident of Bayou Dularge, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Mary was the wife of Joseph C. “Bud” Landry, Jr. and the loving mother of André, Nicole (Buddy) Domangue, and René (Kathy Corbin). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; her brother, Chester Champagne; and her sisters, Mayola Wilkerson and Geralyn Molaison.

Mary was preceded in passing by her parents, Oscar Oliver Champagne and Orphise Dumond Champagne; her brother, Hubert Champagne; her sisters, Hazel Lee, Irma Pye, and Myrtle Battaglia; and her grandson, Brent Michael Landry.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an excellent cook and a seamstress. We will miss her many Sunday meals and her daily prayers for all of her family and friends. She was also an excellent singer and was the choir director for the St. Eloi Church community for over 50 years. Her beauty and strength as a mother inspired us all. Her loving kindness lives on through her children and the countless hearts she touched.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Mary on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, beginning at 10:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00p.m. Burial will immediately take place after the service in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Champagne Landry.