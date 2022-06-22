Mary Chatagnier

Jessica Ordoyne
June 21, 2022
SLEC launches regional strategic planning initiative
June 21, 2022

September 26, 1952  June 18, 2022



Mary Aline Bourgeois Chatagnier, 69, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM. Born September 26, 1952 she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Napoleonville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 form 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald Chatagnier; son, David Scott; daughters, Mary Anne Theriot (Chad), Marlena Amedee (Wayne, Jr.); grandchildren, Kaci Theriot, Dylan Theriot, Colby Chenier, Karleigh Scott, Harlyn Scott, Austin Amedee, Alyssa Amedee, Sully Amedee; great grandchildren, MacKenzie Theriot, Luna Theriot, Avery Theriot, Karaline Chenier, Alexander Labit; brother, Michael Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois; sisters, Barbara Bourgeois, Audrey Shelley.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Anne Lasseigne Bourgeois; siblings, Richard Bourgeois, Ronald Bourgeois and Marjorie Naquin.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 21, 2022

Jessica Ordoyne

Read more