Mary Chatagnier

Mary Aline Bourgeois Chatagnier, 69, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM. Born September 26, 1952 she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Napoleonville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 form 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald Chatagnier; son, David Scott; daughters, Mary Anne Theriot (Chad), Marlena Amedee (Wayne, Jr.); grandchildren, Kaci Theriot, Dylan Theriot, Colby Chenier, Karleigh Scott, Harlyn Scott, Austin Amedee, Alyssa Amedee, Sully Amedee; great grandchildren, MacKenzie Theriot, Luna Theriot, Avery Theriot, Karaline Chenier, Alexander Labit; brother, Michael Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois; sisters, Barbara Bourgeois, Audrey Shelley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Anne Lasseigne Bourgeois; siblings, Richard Bourgeois, Ronald Bourgeois and Marjorie Naquin.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.