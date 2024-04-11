Mary Cherry Harrington, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 5:10 AM. Born June 6, 1945 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Thibodaux Family Church. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie H. LeCompte (Jammie), Anita H. Bourgeois, Rebecca H. Burnham, Jennifer H. Besson, Sarah Harrington (John Cherry), Joseph Blake Harrington (Cristiane); grandchildren, Kayla, Shaina, Tana, Kaden, Kayleigh, Vance, Seth, Gage, Taya, Julia, Jarren, Jenae, Gavin, Zechariah, Elijah, Jaden; great grandchildren, Vance, Jr., Avah, Bella, Zayne, Owen, Evie; siblings, Margaret Naquin Blanchard, Catherine Babin Barberito, Eloise LeBouef (Wayne), Janet Kimbrell (Thomas), Ellen Vicknair (Rudy), James L. Cherry, Sr. (Ezel), Charles A. Cherry (Mary).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam Cherry and Josephine Terracina Cherry; grandchild, Alexis Blair Crimiel; son in law, Jeremy Besson; great grandchild, Alex Prejean; siblings, Frank Cherry, Evelyn LeCompte and Theresa Rodrigue.

She loved the Lord, church, cooking, watching Saints football and politics and spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Cancer Center, Dr. Kokhar, Dr. Chiasson, St. Joseph Hospice and Thibodaux Family Church and Ordoyne Funeral Home.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.