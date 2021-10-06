Mary Davis

May 9, 1938 – October 1, 2021

Mary Beth Davis, age 83, passed away Friday October 1, 2021. She was a native of Detroit, MI and longtime resident of Houma, La.

A private service will be held by the family.

Mary Beth is survived by children, Paul Davis, Patrick Davis (John Duplantis), Kristin Davis (Brant Pellegrin); grandchildren, Shelbie Ledet (Jake Ledet), Blaine Acosta (Braylin Hamilton); great grandchildren, Reese Ledet, Brooks Ledet, Isla Acosta; brother, Michael Doherty (Patricia Doherty); niece, Lisa Click; nephew, Michael Doherty.

Mary Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Ted E. Davis; daughter, Kim Davis; parents, George Doherty and Margaret Doherty; step-mother, Grace Doherty.

Mary Beth was a devout Catholic, and regularly lit her St. Jude and St. Anthony prayer candles. She was a nurse for thirty six years, and worked several of those years at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center. Mary Beth also enjoyed traveling, reading, and knitting. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Beth Davis.