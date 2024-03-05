Mary Deveda Morris Goldman, 96, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 12:18am. Mary was a native East Prairie, MO and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin on Friday following visitation at 11:00am with burial taking place after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Mary is survived by her son, Richard E. Goldman and wife, Mary Lee; daughter, Joann G. Blanchard and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Kristie Goldman and companion, Barbara, Rickie G. Beckman and husband, Barry, Sherrie G. Drew and husband, Brian, Wendy G. Gambone and husband, Tony, Gilbert Goldman III, Jessica G. Baxter and husband, Patrick, Timothy J. Goldman, Beth B. Gaither and husband, Jamie, Danny Blanchard and wife, Amber, and Mike Blanchard; 16 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Gilbert Merrill Goldman, Sr.; son, Gilbert Merrill Goldman, Jr.; parents, George Lafe Morris and Hazel Belle Cornwell Morris Hartzburg Beltz; brother, Sherman Morris; sisters, Betty M. Witteried Hulley and Georgia Wininger.

Mary enjoyed traveling, gardening, doing genealogy and taking pictures. She loved her family with all her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alain Chesnut M.D., Dr. Peter Fail M.D., and her cousin, Steve Cornwell; who has always been by her and the family’s side.

