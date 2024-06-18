Mary Diane Bueche Theriot, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on June 13, 2024, in Theriot, Louisiana. Born on July 20, 1943, in Houma, Louisiana, Mary was a cherished member of her community and a devoted parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Mary is survived by her loving children who will cherish her memory and carry on her legacy of faith and love, Jodie Kathleen Theriot Smith (David), Damon Joseph Theriot (Carrie), Stacie Marie Theriot Parfait (Tommy), Wendy Louise Theriot Williams (Donnie); Mary is also survived by her precious 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; brother, Errol Stephen Bueche; sister, Carol Clair Bueche Eschete; daughter-in-law, Terri Theriot.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence J. Bueche, Sr. and Stella Jackson Bueche; son, Randy Paul Theriot; grandson, Glen Dolese, siblings, Marianne Bueche Whitney, Francis Kenton Bueche, Winnie Mae Bueche Domangue, Jean Catherine Bueche (Sr. Marie Caroline du Pasteur), Glenda Bueche Vice, Gloria Bueche Eschete, Lawrence Bueche, Jr.

As a devout Catholic, Mary actively participated in her church, serving as a member of the Ladies Alter Society and as a Eucharistic Minister. Her unwavering faith was evident in her daily life, as she found solace in reading the Bible and engaging in prayer. Mary was a true prayer warrior, always lifting up her loved ones and her community in her petition to the Lord.

Mary’s loving spirit and compassionate nature touched the lives of all those around her. She was a dedicated bookkeeper in the banking industry, where she worked diligently to support her family and serve her community.

Mary Theriot will be remembered for her kindness, her faith, and her unwavering love for her family and community. May she rest in peace, knowing that her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Flowers are welcomed and can be purchased through the local florist or chauvinfuneralhome.com